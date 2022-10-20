New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 877 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NiSource worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

