New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $187.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

