New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,690,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

