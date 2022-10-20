New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,903,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.