New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.