New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 47.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,520,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,335,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $2,840,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

