New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Comerica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

CMA stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.