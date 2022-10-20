New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.03 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WestRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

