New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.38 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PTC worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

