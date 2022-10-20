New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.46 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,447. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $216.59 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.67 and its 200-day moving average is $214.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

