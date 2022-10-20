New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.70 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

