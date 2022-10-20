New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.15 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $336.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average is $365.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.