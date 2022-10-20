New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $109.66 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

