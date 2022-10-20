New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.35 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of International Paper worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $188,782,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in International Paper by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

