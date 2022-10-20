New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

