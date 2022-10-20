New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $199.72 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $199,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

