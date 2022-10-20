New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

