New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $213,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

MGM stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

