New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

