New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.