New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 182 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.45 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

