New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,335 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

