New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,377 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 5.2 %

APA stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

