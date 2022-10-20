New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,941 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

