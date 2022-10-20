New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Visa worth $385,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.