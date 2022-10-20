New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

