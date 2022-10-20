Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 6.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 5,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 352,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

