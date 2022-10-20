Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nomura by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nomura by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 329,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 449.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

