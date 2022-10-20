Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 11373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$30.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

