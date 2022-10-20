Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after acquiring an additional 583,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,511,000 after acquiring an additional 408,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:NULG opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

