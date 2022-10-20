Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

OLPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Olaplex has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Olaplex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

