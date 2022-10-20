Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

