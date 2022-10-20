Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.55 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

