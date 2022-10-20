Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.99.

Shares of PHG opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

