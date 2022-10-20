Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 2,053 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $501,200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $252,000.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance
BATS DIHP opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.
