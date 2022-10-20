Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

BIDU opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

