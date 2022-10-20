Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

