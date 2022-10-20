Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

