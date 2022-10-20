Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

