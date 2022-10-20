Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 787.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.

