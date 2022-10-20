Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 19,779.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

