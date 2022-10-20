Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $36,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,440 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

KGC stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.