Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $36,000 Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,834,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:IGRO opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

