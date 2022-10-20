Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $38,000 Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.