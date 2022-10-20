Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $41,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

