Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

