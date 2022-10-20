Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $62,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $63.63 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

