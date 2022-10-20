Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cummins by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 123.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $224.76 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

