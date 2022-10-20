Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.9 %

APPS stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

