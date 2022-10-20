Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 384 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 97,127 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

